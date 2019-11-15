Blac Youngsta, Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo Merge As Memphis’ Triple Threat For ‘Goodbye’

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
For the first time in CMG (Collective Music Group) history, three of its frontrunners—Blac Youngsta, Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo—have finally connected for a new release titled, “Goodbye.”
The turbo-tempo track not only arrives as the latest from Youngsta’s forthcoming Church On Sunday album, but marks the first unification of the Memphis-made trio of CMG artists. The “Booty” rapper kicks off the first verse (and the shenanigans) as he employs his wildly animated personality for the visual. Following up with flashy, flexing bars is Moneybagg and the final verse is wrapped up by CMG top dog, Gotti. All representing the shared home turf with their individual rap styles, the track’s head-bobbing bounce fits effortlessly with all three artists’ Bluff City-bred flows.
For the visual, Youngsta spends the better part of the storyline attempting to evade a pissed-off girlfriend who apparently catches him up to no good. The video is commissioned by a captivating combo of special motion effects that warp several scenes and actions from the Memphis projects to Youngsta’s hilarious runaway escape plan. Ahead of its release, the South Memphis native exclusively shared with BET how the song and visual came about.
“I was thinking, I told Gotti, ‘Bro, you know we never did a song together?’” Youngsta said. “[Gotti] was like, ‘Who?’ and I was like, ‘Me, you and Bag [Moneybagg Yo] at the same time.’ He was like, ‘Bro, I never even thought about that.’ Bag was already on there, so I sent it to Gotti and told him to put a verse on there.”
Memphis pride!
Check out “Goodbye” in the video above and check in for the Heavy Camp leader’s sophomore studio project, Church On Sunday, when it drops November 29.
