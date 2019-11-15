Blac Youngsta, Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo Merge As Memphis’ Triple Threat For ‘Goodbye’

For the first time in CMG (Collective Music Group) history, three of its frontrunners—Blac Youngsta, Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo—have finally connected for a new release titled, “Goodbye.”

The turbo-tempo track not only arrives as the latest from Youngsta’s forthcoming Church On Sunday album, but marks the first unification of the Memphis-made trio of CMG artists. The “Booty” rapper kicks off the first verse (and the shenanigans) as he employs his wildly animated personality for the visual. Following up with flashy, flexing bars is Moneybagg and the final verse is wrapped up by CMG top dog, Gotti. All representing the shared home turf with their individual rap styles, the track’s head-bobbing bounce fits effortlessly with all three artists’ Bluff City-bred flows.

RELATED: Who The F**k Is Yo Gotti?

For the visual, Youngsta spends the better part of the storyline attempting to evade a pissed-off girlfriend who apparently catches him up to no good. The video is commissioned by a captivating combo of special motion effects that warp several scenes and actions from the Memphis projects to Youngsta’s hilarious runaway escape plan. Ahead of its release, the South Memphis native exclusively shared with BET how the song and visual came about.