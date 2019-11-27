Bow Wow Will Join Omarion And Others On The Millennium Tour 2020

It seems like 2020 is going to be an enormous year for so many reasons.

Yes, there’s a big election, but the second edition of the Millennium Tour has many really excited, especially now that an artist many hoped would be on it has confirmed his participation.

Omarion announced plans on Tuesday (November 26), that he’ll be joined by Face Off collaborator Bow Wow on the road. "2020 is my 20th year entertaining. Blood, Sweat & Tears. Always giving you the best that I got. Thank you for growing with me," he wrote on Twitter.