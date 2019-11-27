Bow Wow Will Join Omarion And Others On The Millennium Tour 2020

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 21: Singer Omarion and rapper Bow Wow perform in concert during So So Def 25th Cultural Curren$y Tour at State Farm Arena on October 21, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

B2K will reportedly not be part of the tour.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

It seems like 2020 is going to be an enormous year for so many reasons.

Yes, there’s a big election, but the second edition of the Millennium Tour has many really excited, especially now that an artist many hoped would be on it has confirmed his participation.

Omarion announced plans on Tuesday (November 26), that he’ll be joined by Face Off collaborator Bow Wow on the road. "2020 is my 20th year entertaining. Blood, Sweat & Tears. Always giving you the best that I got. Thank you for growing with me," he wrote on Twitter.

The rest of the lineup is loaded with other fan favorites from the time, including appearances from Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Sammie and the Ying Yang Twins for the North American leg.

However, the rest of Omarion’s B2K cohorts will be sitting this one out.

Tickets are slated to go on sale December 5 at 10 am. Venues and show dates are expected to be announced on Monday (December 2).

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

