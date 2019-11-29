GoldLink Addresses Controversial Mac Miller Post

GoldLink distastefully paid homage to rapper Mac Miller earlier this week, and it did not sit well with Miller’s fans. The D.C. native first shared a photo of the late Miller where he addressed Miller’s 2016 album, Divine Feminine, and claimed that the project was inspired by his 2015 project, And After That, We Didn’t Talk.

The “Crew” artist received heated backlash from Anderson .Paak, who collaborated with both artists. In a now-deleted and lengthy response, .Paak called out GoldLink, “You are the first to disrespect my friend who is no longer here for absolutely no reason and I can’t stand for that,” he said before later continuing, “Mac brought your a** on tour and opened up his fan base to you when you had nothing and this the type of appreciation you give.”

The Diaspora artist spoke out in response to his lengthy Instagram post during a concert on Wednesday (Nov. 27) where he referred to Miller as his “best friend.”

“Without Mac Miller, there would be no GoldLink …” he said. “Imma be a sacrifice for everybody in this f*ckin’ sh*t right now. You say whatever the f*ck you want … you say it, however, the f*ck you want it. You don’t have to explain yourself to no-motherf*ckin-body … we ain’t worried about n*ggas that we don’t know.”

He then continued, “The whole post that I made about Mac Miller was about love and that n*ggas can actually be brothers. It wasn’t about stealing. I never used the word ‘copy.’ I never used the word ‘steal,’” he said. “The thing is, Mac Miller wrote all of Divine Feminine. That was a great album.”

GoldLink took the stage in Hamburg, Germany, on (Nov. 27) and Copenhagen, Denmark, the following night. It is unclear where the video was filmed.

