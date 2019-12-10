Michelle Williams Admits She Was ‘Not A Favorite’ In Destiny’s Child And It Affected Her

Talking to Billboard, the 40-year-old revealed how affected she was in the iconic girl group for not being “mainstream.” Williams said, “I've done a lot of gospel, so I'm kind of insecure because mainstream [fans] don't know my voice. And sometimes social media... it's bad when you read the comments. I like engaging with people on social media. I don't want to not talk to the people that are being gracious all because there are some mean ones out there. But sometimes before you get to the nice ones you have to get through a couple mean ones.”



RELATED: This Video Of Amina Buddafly And Tara Wallace Has ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Fans Speechless



She continued, "Apparently I don't have the most commercially appealing voice or whatever. People have their favorites, but vocally I was not a favorite in the group, and that stuck with me.”