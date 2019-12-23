Tyler Perry, Ciara, Jamie Foxx And More Help Mariah Carey Celebrate ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey blessed her fans with plenty of festive content in celebration of her Christmas classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” turning 25 years old for 2019.

Ahead of Christmas, Mariah surprise-released an updated visual, directed by Joseph Kahn, for her newly anointed 19th No. 1 single on December 20 — right on par for the most wonderful time of the year.

On Monday (Dec. 23), the Queen of Christmas was in for a surprise of her own. Just two days shy of her favorite holiday, Mariah took to Twitter where she revealed, perhaps, the sweetest nod to her legacy: a tribute video featuring an all-star ensemble of Hollywood’s biggest A-Listers, including pop star Katy Perry, media mogul Tyler Perry, R&B songstress Ciara, cinema icon Jamie Foxx, pop darling Ariana Grande and actress-activist Laverne Cox, among many others.

“This song is for Mariah Carey…here we go,” Perry declared, adopting the voice of his iconic Madea character, as the opening notes for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” began to chime.

The video then opened to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, comedian/talk show host James Corden and Perry lip syncing the first few notes before the reel segued from one face to the next of all the celebrities. One by one they took turns paying homage to the legendary singer-songwriter by way of a love letter to her enduring lasting impact and influence on the holiday season.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Drops New Music Video For 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

“WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten,” Mimi profusely thanked everyone who helped make her wish come true. “I am so thankful to all of my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought a huge smile to my face. THANK YOU!”

RELATED: Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Is No. 1 On Billboard For The First Time In 25 Years