Swae Lee’s Girlfriend Marlie Put A Bounty On His Head And Tried To Bust The Windows Out Of His Car

It seems like no matter how many times Swae Lee and his girlfriend Marlie break up, they always manage to find themselves making amends. Recently though, many believed things got too over-the-top for any possible reconciliation.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Marlie posted video of the Rae Sremmurd rapper circling a few of his vehicles and what looks like him taking pictures of his cars before yelling “get off my property.”

Marlie, meanwhile, is heard yelling, “Y’all look at this bum a** n***a. I tried to bust out his window, he’s a broke a** b***h.”

What may be even more shocking is what she captioned the post: “Someone kill him I got 20k cash for you.”