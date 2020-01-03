SZA Teases Release Of A New Album In 2020

It appears that SZA’s eagerly anticipated follow-up to her critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated 2017 debut album, Ctrl, is on its way.

In nearly three years since the project’s release, the R&B songstress has kept a low profile on the music front, excluding the occasional feature on soundtracks for Disney’s billion-dollar blockbuster Black Panther (with Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate Kendrick Lamar), a number on DJ Khaled’s Father of Asahd compilation and HBO’s distinguished fantasy series Game of Thrones at the top of 2019.

During an impromptu Twitter Q&A session on Friday (Jan. 3), SZA responded to her fans' questions as to whether she had any plans to release new music in 2020, to which she responded, the “short answer is yes.” Aside from the Twitter tease, SZA held off on revealing too many details about the project but did mention she recently had a conversation with TDE’s president, Terrence “Punch” Henderson.

“I’d say the date me and [Punch] [just] discussed...but that would stress me [and] build [unnecessary] pressure,” SZA said. So there’s no release date as of yet, but fans were excited to know that there is something on the way. This comes after the Garden State songbird revealed that she’s already cut a track with Megan Thee Stallion back in December.

“All I’m saying is use your magnanimity two incorporate some fusion jazz...Progress the music into the future,” another one of her supporters put out into the universe.

“Happening for sure,” the Garden State songbird wrote back.

“Would [you] ever collab with Sam Smith? Do u like house music?” one fan said.

“[It’s] already done, luv,” she said.

The last time SZA publicly discussed music was in a recent interview with hip-hop commentator Kerwin Frost, where she teased that Justin Timberlake and Post Malone might possibly appear on her new tunes as well.

Read SZA’s Twitter exchange below, where she also shared some of her wellness tips.