Beyoncé Inks Exclusive Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV

According to Variety, Beyoncé has reportedly signed an exclusive publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

The superstar singer and her husband Jay-Z have a long history of working with Jon Platt, who became the chairman and CEO of Sony Music in 2019.

Platt had brought Rihanna over to his company last fall after moving from Warner/Chappell to Sony/ATV earlier in the year.

Hov has previously described Platt as his “brother” designated him as “the Obama of the music industry” when the publishing executive was the honoree at the annual City of Hope Spirit of Life dinner in October 2018.

“This man has worked his way up from a Denver DJ to be the highest-ranking Black executive,” he said.

Sony/ATV is the world’s largest music publisher and home to more than three million copyrights including hits by Frank Sinatra and The Beatles.