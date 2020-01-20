Future Reportedly Wants The Mother Of His 7th Child To Undergo A Psychological Evaluation

The paternity dispute between Atlanta trapster Future and the mother of his alleged seventh child, model Eliza Seraphin, continues.

Future and Seraphin have been in a standoff over his refusal to publicly acknowledge her newborn daughter, Reign Wilburn, as his own since the model came forward. In August of 2019, Seraphin filed a paternity lawsuit against the “Life Is Good” rapper seeking child support as well as retroactive child support to cover her hospital expenses after she gave birth back in April of 2019.

Now, TMZ reports that Future is questioning her mental well-being. The rapper has reportedly filed legal documents requesting that the court intervenes and force Seraphin to undergo a psychological evaluation as he believes she suffers from a mental health disorder. Future pointed to Seraphin’s behavior on social media as further evidence that she is mentally unwell.

In the court documents obtained by TMZ, Future accused Seraphin of disparaging his name on social media and is convinced that Eliza is attempting to publicly embarrass and harass him for money. The 36-year-old further alleged that Seraphin has a history of violence against former lovers. He claimed that she has been previously arrested for assaulting other past lovers with firearms. According to the outlet, Future did not address whether he is the father of Eliza’s daughter. However, he did accuse her of taking fertility pills to boost her chance of getting “pregnant with a rich man's baby.” Future also reportedly expressed worry for the wellbeing of the child in question.

Eliza Seraphin seemingly responded to Future’s latest claims on social media shortly after TMZ’s report circulated online.“The ability to do some foul s**t and play victim is a true form of mental illness,” she wrote in an Instagram post.