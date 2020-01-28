Rickey Smiley Returns To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

National radio host Rickey Smiley will once again host the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.

Slated to air exclusively on BET February 1, one day before Super Bowl LIV, the 21st annual event will film in front of a live audience on Thursday (January 30) at the James L. Knight Center.

The one-hour special will feature performances by the NFL Players Choir, a reunion of the legendary group Commissioned, Donnie McClurkin, Yolanda Adams, Travis Green and BET’s Sunday Best winners Le’Andria Johnson of Season 3 and Melvin Crispell II from Season 9.

NFL brothers and American Cancer Society ambassadors Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets and Quincy Williams from the Jacksonville Jaguars will be honored with the “Faith In Action” Award. The Williams brothers lost their mother to breast cancer in 2010. They’re turning their family tragedy into a mission by donating their time and resources to ensure African American people receive proper testing for cancer in their communities.

The largest multicultural event taking place during Super Bowl weekend has previously featured artists including Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Natalie Grant, Mary Mary, Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton, and many more.

For tickets to the event, click here.