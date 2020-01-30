Nathan Morris Of Boyz II Men Explains How The Kobe Bryant Tribute Came Together At The Grammys

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna tragically died from a plane crash the morning of the 2020 Grammys (January 26), so a tribute, if it was going to be pulled off, needed quick thinking and fast action.

For those performing, they had to struggle with mourning and preparing to sing in-front of the world, who would be counting on them for a tiny bit of comforting. Nathan Morris, whose group Boyz II Men, performed alongside Alicia Keys their hit single “It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” and spoke to GQ about how it all came together so last minute.

“We were in the dressing room rehearsing the actual song we had come to the Grammys to perform. The show wasn’t too far from starting, and we got the call asking if we wanted to do ‘It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,’” Morris told the publication.

“We always try to be ready vocally, but I mean, when you care about somebody in this manner, you can be vocally ready, but you may not be mentally ready. We sat around and tried to figure it out. Alicia wanted to sing it with us, so we went to her dressing room and created a little something in like 10 minutes.”

He continued: “We came in our street clothes. We didn’t have anything else to wear. I saw some comments online of people complaining about us coming out in street clothes. I was like, uh, okay. I didn’t even realize it in the moment. Kobe deserved a hell of a lot more than what we were able to give him. We just gave him what we had. It came from our hearts, and that’s all we could do.”