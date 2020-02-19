Report: Pop Smoke Dead, Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

It is with heavy hearts that we report that Brooklyn's emerging rap newcomer Pop Smoke has reportedly passed away, according to numerous reports.

Born Bashar Barakah Jackson, Smoke was 20 years old. According to TMZ, the emerging rap star was shot and killed in the early hours of Wednesday (Feb. 19) in what appears to be a home invasion. Smoke was staying at a place in Hollywood Hills when two masked men reportedly broke into the residence and robbed him, law enforcement sources told the outlet.

Smoke, left in a critical condition from multiple shot wounds, was reportedly rushed to a Cedars Sinai hospital by emergency first responders where he was pronounced dead.

BET sends it prayers, love and light to the family of Bashar Jackson during this time.

