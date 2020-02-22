Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Murderer Could Go On Trial By Early April

Eric Holder, the accused killer of Nipsey Hussle, may face trial as soon as April.

During a pretrial hearing, Judge Robert Perry informed Holder that he wanted to get the trial done by April 14 as he believes the case will only take two weeks.

“Mr. Holder, as you know, this is an important case and a serious case. These cases take time to get ready for trial. You have the right to a speedy trial,” Perry said.

The judge continued, asking Holder: “Are you OK that we continue this case, and you come back on March 18 and we do our best to start your trial within 30 days. Are you OK with that?”

“Yeah,” Holder replied.

On March 31, 2019, Nipsey Hussle was allegedly murdered in front of his Marathon Clothing Store. The following May, Holder was indicted on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted, Holder faces life in prison.