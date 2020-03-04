Mariah Carey And More Musicians Are Cancelling Shows Due To Coronavirus, And Fans Are Heartbroken

The R&B and pop star announced on her Twitter, Tuesday (March 3) that she would be rescheduling her Hawaii performance set for Tuesday (March 10) due to “evolving international travel restrictions.”

Now, celebrities everywhere are responding to the infectious virus including vocalist icon Mariah Carey , who announced that she would be postponing her upcoming concert amid the outbreak.

COVID-19, better known as novel coronavirus, is a growing concern across not only the nation, but the entire world after being declared a global health emergency.

Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November. I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my "anniversary month" but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being. (Cont.) pic.twitter.com/HVbPX6PSxm

A follow-up tweet promised that Carey would be coming to Honolulu in November 2020 to perform her chart-topping holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can't wait to see you! Stay safe!! ❤️❤️

Other artists are taking the necessary precautions to cancel tours against the rapid spread of coronavirus as well, which has taken the lives of 2,945 people globally to date.

R&B crooner Khalid announced in February that he was postponing his upcoming “Free Spirit World Tour” that was set to take place in several Asian countries. A statement was issued on February 13 by promoter AEG Presents Asia stating that the R&B singers highest priority was his fans, team, and those working on all grounds for the concerts.

After scheduling their “Map of the Soul Tour” to kick off at the start of April in South Korea, Korean pop group BTS regrettably announced that the tour would be canceled as well. The boy band was set to perform on April 11-12 and April 18-19 at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium.

“While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff,” an official statement reports.

Also headed to the Asian continent was punk-rock singer Avril Lavigne, who forcibly canceled her Shenzen, China performance for the “Head Above Water World Tour” set for April 23.