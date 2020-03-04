Mariah Carey And More Musicians Are Cancelling Shows Due To Coronavirus, And Fans Are Heartbroken

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
COVID-19, better known as novel coronavirus, is a growing concern across not only the nation, but the entire world after being declared a global health emergency.
Now, celebrities everywhere are responding to the infectious virus including vocalist icon Mariah Carey, who announced that she would be postponing her upcoming concert amid the outbreak.
The R&B and pop star announced on her Twitter, Tuesday (March 3) that she would be rescheduling her Hawaii performance set for Tuesday (March 10) due to “evolving international travel restrictions.”
RELATED: Georgia Mother And Children Remain Trapped In Their China Apartment Over Coronavirus
A follow-up tweet promised that Carey would be coming to Honolulu in November 2020 to perform her chart-topping holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
Other artists are taking the necessary precautions to cancel tours against the rapid spread of coronavirus as well, which has taken the lives of 2,945 people globally to date.
RELATED: Mariah Carey Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame
R&B crooner Khalid announced in February that he was postponing his upcoming “Free Spirit World Tour” that was set to take place in several Asian countries. A statement was issued on February 13 by promoter AEG Presents Asia stating that the R&B singers highest priority was his fans, team, and those working on all grounds for the concerts.
After scheduling their “Map of the Soul Tour” to kick off at the start of April in South Korea, Korean pop group BTS regrettably announced that the tour would be canceled as well. The boy band was set to perform on April 11-12 and April 18-19 at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium.
“While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff,” an official statement reports.
Also headed to the Asian continent was punk-rock singer Avril Lavigne, who forcibly canceled her Shenzen, China performance for the “Head Above Water World Tour” set for April 23.
The CDC reports that there have been 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States resulting in 6 deaths. COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that had its initial outbreak in Wuhan, China before growing internationally.
(Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS