Boosie BadAzz Says His Mother Went Off On Him For Hateful Zaya Wade Comments

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Shortly after, Dwyane Wade revealed that he and wife, Gabrielle Union are the proud parents of a 12-year-old transgender child, Baton Rouge MC Boosie BadAzz slammed the NBA icon and Wade’s daughter Zaya in a video. The rapper received tons of backlash and claims the vitriol went as far as him being banned from Planet Fitness.
However, it looks like Boosie’s harshest criticism actually came from his own mother.
Boosie is making no apologies for his comments about Zaya Wade, but told Baller Alert, ”That’s just how I felt. People gotta understand that’s how I feel … Even my momma got on my a**, yesterday. My momma called me early in the morning and got on my a**, talking about, ‘Stay off social media! That’s they family! You stay out people’s business.’”
If you missed it, on Feb. 18, Boosie published a video to his Instagram page where he criticized Dwyane’s parenting, saying, “I gotta say something about this s**t, bruh,” Boosie begins before he targets his next words toward D. Wade, telling the former Miami Heat point guard that he’s”gon’ too f**king far.”
Bossie further explained that he was just saying what was on his mind.
“But I was just speaking how I felt. Everybody got their own opinions in life. Everyone feels a certain type of way about certain things … When the kids involved, it’s tender to my heart.”
(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
