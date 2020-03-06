Pop Smoke's Death Certificate Reveals Doctors Took Measures To Save His Life

Now that rapper Pop Smoke has been laid to rest, more details are coming out about the final moments after he was shot on February 19. Doctors reportedly tried to save his life by opening his chest.

TMZ reports, Pop Smoke's death certificate, stated that “doctors performed a thoracotomy on the left side of his chest -- meaning they opened his chest, most likely attempting to remove bullets.”



The death certificate also said the time between the shooting and his death was "rapid."

Unforunately, there have been no arrests made in Pop Smoke's murder as police continue to try to decipher if the incident was a random robbery or a targeted crime. Capt. Jonathan L. Tippet, the head of LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, told The New York Times there is conflicting evidence.

Tippet said an unknown number of suspects reportedly entered the residence and shot Smoke. He was later transported to a local hospital by the L.A. Fire Department. Doctors tried to save his life but he was later pronounced dead after surgery.

There were other people in the house but he was the only one who was shot and killed.

Pop Smoke, also known as Bashar Jackson, had been posting pics on social media of stacks of cash prior to his death. Additionally, he received a gift bag, which he posted on Instagram revealing the address of the house he was renting. The theory is that his killers saw this online and were able to easily locate him.

"It’s an angle we’re looking at," Tippet told the New York Times. "It also extends the pool of people that would have known where he was at and could have targeted him for a variety of reasons."

Pop Smoke was reportedly in Los Angeles to promote his new mixtape, Meet the Woo 2, and was supposed to go on tour in March.