Drake Shares His Coronavirus Test Results On Instagram

Drake has been in self-isolation for over a week now following fears that he contracted coronavirus from Kevin Durant. After news broke last week that the Brooklyn Nets player was diagnosed with the potentially deadly virus, Drake — who had spent time with him in close proximity — also got himself tested and has since been waiting in Toronto for the results.

Well, he can breathe a little easier this Saturday morning.

According to a FaceTime with his dad Dennis Graham, which Drake shared on Instagram, his results came back negative. No COVID-19 for the 6 God. Drake shared the news with his pops and even described how uncomfortable the test was. He then joked with his dad that he "drinks too much Hennessey" to get coronavirus: