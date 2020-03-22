DJ D-Nice Is Back For A Second Club Quarantine Party

It was so nice, he had to do it twice. After his very successful Instagram Live party on Saturday (March 21), which drew over 100,000 participants, DJ D-Nice returned to the social media platform on Sunday for another quarantine party.

Changing the name of the party from “Club Quarantine” to “Homeschool,” D-Nice began his set at 5 p.m. EST.

On Saturday, (March 21) Rihanna and Michelle Obama attended D-Nice’s party that was also on IG Live. At one point he had over 100,000 listeners, which was a record for the social media platform.

The hip-hop legend also reached another milestone by crossing the one million follower mark. According to one Instagram user, D-Nice gained 800,000 followers in one day.

Time will tell if D-Nice breaks any more records on Sunday.