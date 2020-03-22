DJ D-Nice Is Back For A Second Club Quarantine Party

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: DJ D-Nice plays at the "BET Twenties" produced by Lena Waithe Screening party during the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 at Park City Live in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

He’s back on the 1s after his last Instagram set drew more than 100,000 viewers.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Shari Logan

It was so nice, he had to do it twice. After his very successful Instagram Live party on Saturday (March 21), which drew over 100,000 participants, DJ D-Nice returned to the social media platform on Sunday for another quarantine party.

Changing the name of the party from “Club Quarantine” to “Homeschool,” D-Nice began his set at 5 p.m. EST.

RELATED: Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Oprah And 100k More Joined D-Nice's Epic Club Quarantine Party

On Saturday, (March 21) Rihanna and Michelle Obama attended D-Nice’s party that was also on IG Live.  At one point he had over 100,000 listeners, which was a record for the social media platform.

The hip-hop legend also reached another milestone by crossing the one million follower mark. According to one Instagram user, D-Nice gained 800,000 followers in one day.

Time will tell if D-Nice breaks any more records on Sunday.

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

