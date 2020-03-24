D-Nice And Michelle Obama Are Teaming Up For The Next 'Club Quarantine' Party

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
DJ D-Nice's "Club Quarantine" parties have swept the internet and helped people find some joy in these uncertain times. The Bronx native's Saturday night dance party drew a record-breaking 105,000 participants at one point, including some very famous names. Among those was our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama.
In fact, Mrs. Obama was so impressed with D-Nice's ability to capture the attention of hundreds of thousands of people across that she's partnering with the iconic DJ for a voting initiative this week.
D-Nice announced on Instagram that the next edition of "Club Quarantine" will be called "Couch Party: A Voter Registration Live Set" and will be a collaboration with When We All Vote, Mrs. Obama's voter registration initiative. The event will take place Wednesday, March 25 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.
According to his post on Twitter, D-Nice will "play a set while volunteers across the country text eligible voters to help them register to vote."
When We All Vote was launched in 2018 by co-chairs Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. According to the organization's website, it is "changing the culture around voting using a data-driven and multifaceted approach to increase participation in elections."
Join the party and do your part for democracy, tomorrow on Instagram Live.
