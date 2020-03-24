D-Nice And Michelle Obama Are Teaming Up For The Next 'Club Quarantine' Party

DJ D-Nice's "Club Quarantine" parties have swept the internet and helped people find some joy in these uncertain times. The Bronx native's Saturday night dance party drew a record-breaking 105,000 participants at one point, including some very famous names. Among those was our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama.

In fact, Mrs. Obama was so impressed with D-Nice's ability to capture the attention of hundreds of thousands of people across that she's partnering with the iconic DJ for a voting initiative this week.

RELATED: D-Nice Doubles Down On Epic Dance Party

D-Nice announced on Instagram that the next edition of "Club Quarantine" will be called "Couch Party: A Voter Registration Live Set" and will be a collaboration with When We All Vote, Mrs. Obama's voter registration initiative. The event will take place Wednesday, March 25 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

According to his post on Twitter, D-Nice will "play a set while volunteers across the country text eligible voters to help them register to vote."