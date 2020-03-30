Rihanna Just Gave A Detailed Update On When She'll Finally Release New Music

It's been four years since Rihanna dropped her last album (2016's ANTI), and her fans have all but given up hope that she'll bless us with new music anytime soon.

After months of trolling anyone who dared ask her for a timeline, Rih finally gave some concrete answers about the status of her eighth studio album:

"I can't say when I'm going to drop," she tells British Vogue, in the April issue cover story.

Well then.

Probably not what anyone wanted to hear, but she does offer more detail when it comes to what the creative outlook of the album will be.

"I don't want my albums to feel like themes," she says. "There are no rules. There's no format. There's just good music, and if I feel it, I'm putting it out." As for the "reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album" that she spoke about last year, she gives a ray of hope: "Oh no, that is happening."

"I feel like I have no boundaries," Rihanna continues. "I've done everything – I've done all the hits, I've tried every genre – now I'm just, I'm wide open. I can make anything that I want."

Looks like we'll just have to be happy with new Fenty Beauty drops for now.