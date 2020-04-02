Pop Smoke 911 Call Released

Pop Smoke reportedly passed away on his way to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on February 19, and since, it’s still unclear as to the circumstances surrounding his untimely death. Now, the 911 call has been released.



Via TMZ, the call relays panic and chaos surrounding the discovery of the 20-year-old’s critically injured body at the Hollywood Hills home he was renting.

The call begins with commotion in the background and the 911 dispatcher repeatedly asking, “Hello?” with no response. Someone eventually answered the dispatcher but didn’t offer many details.

The dispatcher then tried to find out if the alleged shooters were still in or around the house, however, the caller interrupted with “I can’t talk to you anymore!”

The dispatcher replied: “Listen to me. I’m gonna tell you how to help this person.” It was apparently too late though.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, succumbed to his gunshot wounds shortly after the 911 call was made. Police have questioned a few people in connection with the late rapper, however, no one’s been willing to talk. The LAPD still don’t have a motive and aren’t sure if robbery was a motive even after Pop posted a video on his IG Story showcasing luxury items he supposedly just purchased.

Listen to the 911 call below.