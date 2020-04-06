2 Chainz Challenges Meek Mill To A Hit Battle On Instagram Live

See if Meek Mill is willing to go head-to-head

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Vanessa Etienne

Much of hip-hop has brought some friendly competition to the nation’s newly-instated self-quarantines amid the coronavirus pandemic with at-home concerts and Instagram Live music battles. Now, Atlanta trapster 2 Chainz wants to join in the action and he’s got one special opponent in mind.

2 Chainz shared a video on Instagram on Sunday (April 5) letting fans know he challenges Philly MC Meek Mill to a hit-for-hit battle on IG Live. 

“So I put up a post saying that Atlanta has run the game for the past couple of decades,” 2 Chainz told followers. “And me wanting to participate in this Versus thing that Swizz and Timbaland have got going on. So we were thinking of some people outside the city to compete with.”

“I’m tryna see who I can go against,” he continued. “Somebody said Meek, and I thought that would be dope. So let’s do it Meek, let’s do it.” 

It’s up

Among the rest of the hip-hop circle, 2 Chainz and Meek are considered good enough friends and definitely have their share of collabs in the studio. Off-wax and online, however, fans are 100 percent in line with the idea of a 2 Chainz versus Meek Milly face-off. Meek has since responded to the challenge, and unfortunately for them, he’s more interested in being a spectator than a contender. 

“I just wanna watchhhh lol,” wrote Meek in the comments. “Respectfully bowing out to my brother.”

Who else would hip-hop like to see go up against 2 Chainz? 

(Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

