2 Chainz Challenges Meek Mill To A Hit Battle On Instagram Live

Much of hip-hop has brought some friendly competition to the nation’s newly-instated self-quarantines amid the coronavirus pandemic with at-home concerts and Instagram Live music battles. Now, Atlanta trapster 2 Chainz wants to join in the action and he’s got one special opponent in mind.

2 Chainz shared a video on Instagram on Sunday (April 5) letting fans know he challenges Philly MC Meek Mill to a hit-for-hit battle on IG Live.

“So I put up a post saying that Atlanta has run the game for the past couple of decades,” 2 Chainz told followers. “And me wanting to participate in this Versus thing that Swizz and Timbaland have got going on. So we were thinking of some people outside the city to compete with.”

“I’m tryna see who I can go against,” he continued. “Somebody said Meek, and I thought that would be dope. So let’s do it Meek, let’s do it.”