Babyface And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Babyface and his family tested positive for COVID-19, the music icon shared on social media Friday (April 10). He described the experience as "incredibly scary," but also reveals that he and his loved ones have since recovered from the potentially deadly virus.

The 11-time Grammy winner revealed the ordeal on his 62nd birthday, but didn't offer many details about when he contracted the virus, or when he recovered. For now, he says, he's just thankful to be here.

"I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday," he wrote. "I tested positive for the Covid 19 virus, as did my family. It's an incredibly scary thing to go through, my friends. I'm happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health."

He went on to say that he's ready to "officially accept the invitation from the legendary Swizz Beatz & Timbaland to participate with my little brother Teddy Riley in what I'd like to call a Celebration of Black Music Excellence in - Teddy vs. Babyface."