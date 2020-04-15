DaBaby Reveals ‘Blame It On Baby’ Album Features

Rappers have been spending more time in the studio lately, since it’s one of the few places one can work while staying in quarantine. DaBaby is among the artists taking this time to work on new music, and his forthcoming album is loaded with some impressive features.

The Charlotte rapper’s LP Blame It On Baby is slated for release this Friday (April 17), and today, he’s revealing who will accompany him vocally on the project.

Via his Instagram, Baby posted both the album’s cover artwork and a list of features. According to the post, Baby’s follow up to KIRK includes appearances from Future, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, NBA Youngboy, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Perhaps the most surprising feature, though, is Ashanti.

See the cover art and tracklisting for Blame It On Baby below.