Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Debuts New Single That Samples An Aaliyah Classic

Sy’rai Smith, Brandy Norwood’s daughter, is getting into the family business.

The 17-year-old has released a new single on Saturday (April 18). The track, produced by Brandy’s nephew Aaron Smith, is called “At Your Best” and is a tribute to Aaliyah’s 1994 single “At Your Best (You Are Love).”

Brandy showed support for her little girl’s talent via Instagram. She posted a snippet of Sy’rai’s latest and the caption, “Please check out my baby girl @syraismith ‘s new song #atyourbest produced by my nephew @avgaaron link in my bio. God Bless you all on this great Friday. Angelic voice. Mama loves you.”