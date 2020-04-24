Here’s How Megan Thee Stallion First Learned The ‘Savage Challenge’ TikTok Dance

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 15: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during 2019 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“‘Look at this dance.’ I was like, ‘We gotta learn that.’”

The #SavageChallenge has taken the TikTok world by storm thanks to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single off of her Suga project. 

After choreographer Keara “Keke”  Wilson put together a fun and hard-hitting set of moves to accompany the rappers lyrics, Meg knew that she had to learn the viral dance herself with the help of her best friend. 

“I saw people doing dances on TIkTok, and my best friend showed me her phone and was like, ‘Look at this dance.’ I was like, ‘We gotta learn that,’” she told PEOPLE. “When we saw Keke do it, it seemed like she really broke it down. We literally sat in the kitchen for like 20 minutes trying to get this dance down.” 

Dropping Suga a week before the global coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, listeners and self-proclaimed hotties hopped on the social media “Savage” challenge train within days. 

Meg’s “Captain Hook” song was also praised by her followers, and another TikTok challenge soon emerged thanks to some fresh choreo. 

“I just want people to listen to my music and feel good,” Megan adds. “When I’m listening to my favorite artists, they make me feel good. Music, in my opinion, can change your whole vibe. Music can set the tone for the day.”

With nine songs on Megan’s debut album, we are ready for another banger to build around the next TikTok sensation! 

