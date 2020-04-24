Here’s How Megan Thee Stallion First Learned The ‘Savage Challenge’ TikTok Dance

The #SavageChallenge has taken the TikTok world by storm thanks to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single off of her Suga project.

After choreographer Keara “Keke” Wilson put together a fun and hard-hitting set of moves to accompany the rappers lyrics, Meg knew that she had to learn the viral dance herself with the help of her best friend.

“I saw people doing dances on TIkTok, and my best friend showed me her phone and was like, ‘Look at this dance.’ I was like, ‘We gotta learn that,’” she told PEOPLE. “When we saw Keke do it, it seemed like she really broke it down. We literally sat in the kitchen for like 20 minutes trying to get this dance down.”