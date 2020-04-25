DMX Leads Bible Study On Instagram Live And People Are Loving It

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 08: DMX performs at the 10th Annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on September 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Who knew this is exactly what folks needed?

Published 23 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Many people turn to the comforts of religion during trying times, and that includes DMX. The rapper, who has been open about his connection to Christianity over the years, took to Instagram Live on Friday night (April 24) to lead Bible study.

Reading scriptures from Ecclesiastes, X helped his fans and followers come to terms with anxiety and uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. He also offered a sermon on how to keep your faith and hope through these trying times, explaining that everything happens because of God's will and trying to understand it would be doing yourself a disservice.

Fans were very appreciative of the sermon, with many taking to Twitter to express their gratitude toward X:

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

