DMX Leads Bible Study On Instagram Live And People Are Loving It

Many people turn to the comforts of religion during trying times, and that includes DMX. The rapper, who has been open about his connection to Christianity over the years, took to Instagram Live on Friday night (April 24) to lead Bible study.

Reading scriptures from Ecclesiastes, X helped his fans and followers come to terms with anxiety and uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. He also offered a sermon on how to keep your faith and hope through these trying times, explaining that everything happens because of God's will and trying to understand it would be doing yourself a disservice.