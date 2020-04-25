DMX Leads Bible Study On Instagram Live And People Are Loving It

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Many people turn to the comforts of religion during trying times, and that includes DMX. The rapper, who has been open about his connection to Christianity over the years, took to Instagram Live on Friday night (April 24) to lead Bible study.
Reading scriptures from Ecclesiastes, X helped his fans and followers come to terms with anxiety and uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. He also offered a sermon on how to keep your faith and hope through these trying times, explaining that everything happens because of God's will and trying to understand it would be doing yourself a disservice.
Fans were very appreciative of the sermon, with many taking to Twitter to express their gratitude toward X:
This is who needs to really be running a “Sunday Service”....#DMX https://t.co/zsiQzGeYbX— apt78 (@APT78) April 25, 2020
DMX leading people to Christ 😭🙏🏾😭 pic.twitter.com/f7Iwo2aPhm— Grape Juice Papi (@Kofimagne) April 25, 2020
DMX just gave the most aggressive sermon on his live and...👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/JR6n7jbTxo— 4 Eyes (@BryanSimpsonJR) April 24, 2020
DMX live was needed. I hope God keep blessing that man.— $PECIALTAY🦕 (@TAYNCOLE) April 24, 2020
The DMX voice over on the Bible app would be life-changing. https://t.co/80f65j1I2D— James T.Roberson III (@jtrob3) April 25, 2020
