T-Pain Considers Post-Pandemic ‘Crunkchella’ Tour With Lil Jon

After going hit-for-hit against each other in “Verzuz” IG battle, T-Pain revealed that he and Lil Jon are considering going on tour together once the coronavirus pandemic ends.

T-Pain and Lil Jon’s IG Live hit a nostalgic sweet spot for millenials who grew up on the southern hitmakers discography. They had fans reliving the early 2000s and vibing out to their classic records like “Get Low,” “Kiss Kiss,” “Yeah” and “Bartender.”

Speaking to Variety, T-Pain shared that they are currently in the midst of figuring out how to translate that same set into a tour.

“What we’ve been talking about is taking that playlist from the battle and trying to apply it to a tour,” the rapper said. Although he and Lil Jon are still working out the exact details, T-Pain added the tour could include appearances from Usher, Ludacris, Pitbull and some more of his peers.

“We might call it ‘The Jonathan Tour,’” he shared, adding that they’ve also been floating “Crunkchella” around as a possible name for the tour.

RELATED: T-Pain Will Go Up Against Lil Jon For The Next Instagram Live Battle, And The Internet Is Torn

Later in the interview, T-Pain spoke on how he’s been using social media to stay connected with his fans, including launching the #tpainsongwritingchallenge on TikTok.

“I hate to sound like a broken record – I know people have heard this phrase too much in the past two months — but in these trying times [laughs], I feel like giving back and releasing some of the love,” T-Pain explained. “I’m not gonna use the beats. These are like therapy beats for me. I’m making them just staring at my computer, so why not let somebody get some shine from it, not spend a ton of money and come out with something great from this quarantine.”

See what else T-Pain had to say about collaborating with Chris Brown on “Wake Up Dead” below: