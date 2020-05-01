Meet Fast-rising Singer, Songwriter And Producer Lonr.

If there was one thing to take away from R&B legends Teddy Riley and Babyface’s record-breaking Instagram Live battle, it is that the music community has been sorely missing authentic R&B.

Enter Lonr., who’s making a serious case that the future of the genre is in good hands. Pronounced “loner,” the singer, songwriter and self-taught producer has been bubbling under the radar for a minute but is quickly making a name for himself. In 2019, Lonr. won two Grammy Awards for his contributions to H.E.R.’s critically-acclaimed self-titled debut EP.

Lonr. launched his foray into music with the single, “A.M.” just a few months later followed by the release of his debut studio effort, Land of Nothing Real. The 7-track EP came embedded with an official collaboration on the record between him and H.E.R., “Make the Most.”

BET Digital’s 106&Park Mic Check checked in with Lonr., our May BET Amplified Artist of the Month, from in quarantine. Lonr. flipped the script to test how well his fans know him with a round of two truths and one lie. Fans also got the chance to learn a little more about the man behind the mystery himself. Lonr. broke down how he came up with his moniker. The R&B hitmaker also shared what it was like working with H.E.R., his dream lineup for a rap supergroup, and the one food he can’t stop thinking about while in quarantine.

Check out his episode below!