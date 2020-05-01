R. Kelly Creates Third Excuse For Why He Should Be Released From Jail

R. Kelly’s trying another plea to get a judge to release him from jail, claiming he has proof he’s vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak.

Via legal documents filed by his lawyer and obtained by TMZ, the singer is asking the judge to release his client pending his trial. Kelly also claims the Bureau of Prisons failed to disclose his medical tests from March supposedly revealing he’s “likely diabetic.”

Kelly’s attorney also claims in the docs that the singer has high cholesterol and blood pressure, adding to his vulnerability to contracting COVID-19.

The judge has not yet made a decision on whether to release Kelly. Last month he failed twice to make his case for release. During his first attempt, the judge ruled the singer was a flight risk while during his second attempt he also claimed he was at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Previously, the judge had expressed concern Kelly might intimidate witnesses if he’s allowed out of prison. In the new documents, Kelly addresses those concerns, referring to one of his former girlfriends who used to visit him in jail regularly. He claims had he tried to obstruct justice, the woman would have reported that to prosecutors by now.

It’s unclear who exactly he was referring to as the documents do not name the woman.