Michelle Obama Turned All The Way Up During Jill Scott And Erykah Badu’s IG Live Battle

Jill Scott and Erykah Badu’s Instagram Live battle was everything fans hoped for, and more.

One person who was definitely feeling the positive vibes was Michelle Obama. As usual, our Forever First Lady showed up to support the artists, and her arrival caused a ripple of excitement in the comments.

Mrs. Obama couldn’t help but turn up, and spent close to an hour shouting out comments and even made a song request. Which hit did she ask for? Badu’s “Green Eyes.”

See how fans reacted to partying with Michelle, below: