Michelle Obama Turned All The Way Up During Jill Scott And Erykah Badu’s IG Live Battle

Jill Scott and Erykah Badu’s Instagram Live battle was everything fans hoped for, and more.
One person who was definitely feeling the positive vibes was Michelle Obama. As usual, our Forever First Lady showed up to support the artists, and her arrival caused a ripple of excitement in the comments.
Mrs. Obama couldn’t help but turn up, and spent close to an hour shouting out comments and even made a song request. Which hit did she ask for? Badu’s “Green Eyes.”
See how fans reacted to partying with Michelle, below:
Michelle Obama in the comments of this Jill Scott vs Erykah Badu battle 👀 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/Xl7Gvnv3BE— Jordan (@jordanpball) May 9, 2020
Erykah Badu and Jill Scott live, is history in the making. The energy is beautiful. 725k live, including Michelle Obama, Spike Lee, Quincy Jones, and Janet Jackson. Black excellence.— Meggan Roxanne (@roxannesvibe) May 10, 2020
MICHELLE OBAMA TAGGED BARACK OBAMA IN JILL SCOTT AND ERYKAH BADU’S LIVE AW pic.twitter.com/SyQ1uHvRip— YASMINA (@tisyasmina) May 10, 2020
Why is Michelle Obama shouting out requests in the Jill Scott and Erykah Badu verzuz?😂😂😂— Just call me Shelly (@ellisromance) May 10, 2020
Play Green Eyes! Play Green Eyes, Erykah!!
I’ll always remember the time I hung out at the Jill Scott / Erykah Badu concert with @MichelleObama 🥰 pic.twitter.com/wPP5fqhR57— Bussy Fillups (@ANTWANDUNCAN) May 10, 2020
how I picture Michelle and Barack Obama after Michelle joined the Jill & Erykah verzuz stream#Verzuz #jillscott #ErykahBaduvsJillScott #ErykahVsJill pic.twitter.com/jcGYcBd4ce— Dana (Store Name)'s Life is at a Social Distance (@sagesurge) May 9, 2020
At the #Verzuz Jill Scott and Erykah Badu show with our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama 🙌🏾🙌🏾 #ErykahBaduvsJillScott pic.twitter.com/aSDpu1k2hP— BlackWomenViews (@blackwomenviews) May 9, 2020
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage and Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
