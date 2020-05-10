Nelly And Ludacris Join Together For The Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Rapper Ludacris and Rapper Nelly at the STAR LOUNGE presented by Hard Rock Hotel and Rolling Stone on August 8, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz confirmed the battle on Instagram Live.

Make sure to turn your football jerseys backwards, properly secure your sweatbands, and lace-up your Air Force Ones, because Nelly and Ludacris are headed into the next Verzuz battle. 

Following Saturday (May 9) soulful session with Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland appeared on social media to confirm who will be going head-to-head next in the highly-favored Instagram Live series.  

“Can we get that, Ludacris versus Nelly, can we get that next Saturday Timbaland,” Swizz asked Timbaland on IG Live. “Yes, we can get that. We got that,” he replied. 

The two 90s icons helped define their decade of music, sharing classic hip-hop hits and Verzuz fans are ready for the nostalgia! 

Take a look at what the Twitterverse had to say when the news was announced. 

