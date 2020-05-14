Beyoncé Posts Video Of Her Coronavirus Mobile Testing Sites In Houston

Beyoncé knows there are several people in need as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and now, she’s doing even more to give her fans some hope and a sense of relief. Through her BeyGOOD organization, the multi-award winning entertainer and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson have created testing locations throughout her hometown of Houston, reports CNN..

Via Instagram, the superstar posted black and white footage showing H-Town residents gathering at two middle schools waiting patiently in their cars to receive free COVID-19 testing on May 8 and 9.

"BEYGOOD MOBILE TESTING," Bey captioned the video.

The clip also features appearances from Houston native Paul Wall and mayor Sylvester Turner who handed out gift bags to medical staff as they took turns administering the tests.

Beyoncé previously said the partnership with the BeyGOOD initiative was in response to the disproportionate COVID deaths in African-American communities.

"We have to look at what is happening in our Black and Brown communities and how they are being decimated by Covid-19," she relayed in a statement. "It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested."

The mobile testing sites are just a drop in the bucket of what Beyoncé has done to help those in need during the pandemic. In partnership with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, she set up a $6 million Start Small Fund in April to fund organizations providing mental wellness services to essential workers, according to Fortune. She also made a surprise appearance during the “One World: Together at Home” concert last month and shared a heartfelt message about the toll the pandemic is having on people of color.

"Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America," she said. "We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities and your strength all over this world.”