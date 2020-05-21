The Masked Singer Season Three Finale Was Last Night And Kandi Burress Shocked Fans

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Last night (May 20), Fox’s singing competition The Masked Singer returned to television for its season three finale.
Of the 18 contestants, The Frog, Night Angel, and The Turtle made it to the finals to battle it for the coveted Golden Mask trophy.
The Frog set the bar high with an electrifying performance of “Bad Boy For Life” by Diddy, Black Rob and Mark Curry to open the show.
The Turtle followed next with a spirited cover of Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go.”
And then the Night Angel closed out the night with a powerful rendition of Tina Turner’s 1966 classic, “River Deep Mountain High.”
This season has already had a few surprises for viewers with Lil Wayne as Robot, Chaka Khan as Miss Monster, and Jordyn Woods as Kangaroo.
Many viewers already had a few guesses as to who was under the masks going into last night’s episode, particularly that The Frog was Growing Up Hip Hop star Bow Wow. Their suspicions were confirmed after he was unmasked first after his finishing in third place following his elimination.
Next in second place was The Turtle, who was revealed to be former Disney star Jesse McCartney.
And last but not least, Night Angel removed her bedazzled purple mask to reveal none other than Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss after she was crowned the winner of season three.
Burruss also made television history as the first woman to win The Masked Singer.
"For a long time, I really stopped singing by myself because you get negative feedback and so it kind of messes with your head,” Burruss told the judges after her reveal. “But thank you. I had really stopped and I just really appreciate you guys for helping me build my confidence back.”
That’s certainly a way to end the season on a high note, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for season four when The Masked Singer returns.
(Photo: FOX via Getty Images)
