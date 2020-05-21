The Masked Singer Season Three Finale Was Last Night And Kandi Burress Shocked Fans

Last night (May 20), Fox’s singing competition The Masked Singer returned to television for its season three finale.

Of the 18 contestants, The Frog, Night Angel, and The Turtle made it to the finals to battle it for the coveted Golden Mask trophy.

The Frog set the bar high with an electrifying performance of “Bad Boy For Life” by Diddy, Black Rob and Mark Curry to open the show.

The Turtle followed next with a spirited cover of Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go.”

And then the Night Angel closed out the night with a powerful rendition of Tina Turner’s 1966 classic, “River Deep Mountain High.”

This season has already had a few surprises for viewers with Lil Wayne as Robot, Chaka Khan as Miss Monster, and Jordyn Woods as Kangaroo.

Many viewers already had a few guesses as to who was under the masks going into last night’s episode, particularly that The Frog was Growing Up Hip Hop star Bow Wow. Their suspicions were confirmed after he was unmasked first after his finishing in third place following his elimination.

RELATED: People Are Convinced This ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Star Is The Frog On ‘The Masked Singer’