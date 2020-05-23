New York Rapper KJ Balla Reportedly Killed in Drive-By Shooting

KJ Balla, a rising rap star from New York, was reportedly killed during a drive-by shooting along a Brooklyn street Friday night (May 22).

According to AM NY, officers from the 75th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting at 9:45 p.m. along Bradford Street near New Lots Avenue in New Lots.

Law enforcement say the 23-year-old, whose real name is Noel Kennedy, and a 26-year-old unidentified man, were outside the location when a vehicle drove up. An unidentified man then began firing shots at them before speeding away from the scene.

Cops found Kennedy with a gunshot wound to his upper torso as they arrived on scene. He was subsequently rushed to Brookdale University Hospital where he later died.

The other man who was with Balla was also shot, but he was taken by private means to Brookdale. He reportedly took bullets to his abdomen, arm and back and is currently in stable condition.

A motive has yet to be determined by investigators and no arrests have been made.

KJ Balla’s singles “Switch the Game” and “Strangers” both received notable success via Spotify with more than 80,000 streams. His 2017 music video for “Cookin Up” has been viewed more than 1.7 million times on YouTube.