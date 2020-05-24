Rihanna And Usain Bolt Flex Caribbean Pride During Beenie Man And Bounty Killer Verzuz Battle

Written by Alexis Reese

Rihanna and Usain Bolt showed off their Carribbean pride during the latest Verzuz battle thanks to Jamacia’s finest Beenie Man and Bounty Killer. With award-winning singer RiRi hailing from Barbados and Olympic gold medalist Bolt from Jamaica, the celebs joined nearly 450,000 viewers for the first Reggae-fused music battle was also the first head to head challenge that took place in person with the widely successful Dancehall legends on Saturday (May 23).

Said to be one of the most exciting and surprising Verzuz battles yet, Beenie and Bounty coordinated in matching suits, had live DJs to play their famous hits, and even had to briefly pause their performances to negotiate with police officers after they broke the country’s 8 PM coronavirus curfew.

Traveling through their extensive catalog, Beenie played some of his iconic tracks like “Fresh From Yard” featuring Lil Kim, “Girls Dem Sugar” featuring Mya, “Dude,” “World Dance,” and “Love Me Now” featuring Wycleaf Jean. Where Bounty showed off his critically-acclaimed songs like “Guilty,” featuring Swizz Beatz, “Fed Up,” “Benz & Bimma,” “Deadly Zone,” featuring Mobb Deep, and “Hip-Hopera” featuring The Fugees. Beenie’s viral moves also took Twitter by storm as he felt the vibes all night.

With a historical Verzuz battle underwraps, next up is 112 and Jagged for a Memorial Day special on Monday (May 25) at 8 PM EST.