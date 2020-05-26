Dr. Dre Announces Plans to Open A High School

Dr. Dre feels that the aura of mystery that used to surround artists is gone because of social media platforms.

In this day and age, social media has become the great connector. For artists, it’s become an avenue for some of them to launch or grow their careers while staying connected to their fans.

Dr. Dre, along with his longtime friend and collaborator, Jimmy Iovine, sat down with British GQ to share their thoughts on several different topics pertaining to business and the music industry. While speaking to the publication, Dre and Iovine gave their thoughts on fame in the age of social media.

“I probably would’ve hated social media when I was coming up,” he said. “There’s a certain mystique that gets destroyed.”

Tthe “Still D.R.E.” MC noted social media has given fans the ability to follow artist’s every move on social media.

Later in the interview, the two revealed their plans to establish a high school sometime in the near future.

“We’re starting it right outside of USC,” Iovine shared. “It’s for that neighborhood and it’s going to be free. We’re doing it with Laurene Powell Jobs and XQ and USC.”

He continued, “We want to give underrepresented kids an edge...A lot of kids today think it's not really necessary.”

Dre admitted that he was never big on school but he understood the possibilities an education could provide. “There was nothing there that I really wanted to learn. In Compton at my particular high school, there was nothing available. This thing that we’re building has everything that I needed.”