Snoop Dogg Explains Why He's Never Voted And What Changed His Mind

Snoop Dogg is ready to bring his protest against the current President of the United States to the ballot box this November. The rap icon and entrepreneur reveals he'll be voting for the first time this year, and it won't be for Donald Trump/

Snoop was interviewed on the Real 92.3 radio show Big Boy's Neighborhood on Thursday (June 4) and explained his newfound motivation to exercise his right to vote. "I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year," he said.

RELATED: Killer Mike’s Speech To Atlanta Protesters Will Break Your Heart

His reason for not voting in prior elections is a sobering reminder of the pervasiveness of voter suppression. "For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record," he said. "I didn't know that. My record's been expunged so now I can vote."

Snoop is also using his platform to motivate others toward electoral action.

"We got to make a difference, I can't talk about it and not be about it," he explained. "I can't tell you to do it and then not go do it. If I tell you to do something, I done it already."

See Snoop's full interview, below: