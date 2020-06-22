Ja Rule Revealed The Real Reason He Did The Papa Cristos Commercial

Ja Rule’s history of using his likeness for advertisements isn’t great (see: Fyre Festival). That said, he’s taking a step in the right direction with his newest ad.

The New York native’s commercial for Papa Cristo’s Greek Deli, a Los Angeles-based greek restaurant, went viral over the weekend for its brash and hilarious delivery. In the ad, Rule claims the eatery has the "best m****rf*****g gyros you ever f*****g ate in your life.”

It features the rapper in a backward cap and an “I heart Greece” t-shirt, skinny joggers and socks with no shoes.

"You got to have pitas! Pitas! Papa Cristo Pitas! They got everything. I'm [going to] just give you a rundown of some of my favorites," he shouts.