BET Awards 2020: Michelle Obama Salutes Beyoncé With Humanitarian Award

Former First Lady Michelle Obama presented the prestigious Humanitarian Award at the 20th annual BET Awards Sunday (June 28) to 24-time Grammy winner Beyoncé.

The iconic singer was saluted for her amazing charitable work, particularly her BeyGOOD initiative.

Through her BeyGOOD initiative, Beyoncé created “Formation Scholars” in 2017 to support young women. That year, scholarships were awarded to female incoming, current or graduate students pursuing studies in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Beyoncé teamed up with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, for the #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiative to support residents in Houston’s Black and brown communities, disproportionately affected by the virus, to know their status.

Beyoncé also partnered with Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO, to deliver mental health relief during the pandemic through a $6 million pledge to various efforts to combat mental illness.

With over 100 million records sold worldwide, Beyoncé is one of the most successful recording artists in history. She is far more than a singer. Her resume has several films, including Dreamgirls, Cadillac Records, and most recently Disney's The Lion King.