Jay-Z's Made In America Festival Postponed To 2021 Due The Fight For Social Justice and Coronavirus

Roc Nation has reportedly scrapped the 2020 installment of its Made In America concert series amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced the update in a statement published to its official Instagram account on Wednesday (July 1).

“We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics: COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality,” the statement reads. “Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners, and community as well as focus on our support of organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country.

Made In America was set to return to Philadelphia on September 5-6 at its traditional location of Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Instead, the festival has been pushed back until 2021.

Roc Nation said tickets will still be valid in 2021, though ticket holders can opt for a refund as well.

Made In America joins Southwest (SXSW), Lollapalooza, Summerfest, Glastonbury and Coachella among other tentpole events as the latest festival to alter its 2020 plans in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular festival has put on a number of memorable sets over the years from the likes of Cardi B, Tierra Whack, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and Meek Mill among other artists. Lizzo had her own viral moment last year after Beyoncé was spotted watching her performance off the side. The internet and Lizzo lost their minds over the priceless moment.