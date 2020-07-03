Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’ Released

Nearly five months after Pop Smoke’s untimely death, the Brooklyn rapper’s new album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon was unveiled in the early hours of July 3.

The 19-track project features special appearances from Quavo, 50 Cent, DaBaby, Future, Lil Baby, Swae Lee, Tyga, Karol G, Lil Tjay and more.

“Long Days Long Nights You Was A Beast At This Shit You Never Slept You Always Had Us In The Studio All Night But All That Work Paid Off, And You Worked Hard For It‼️,” Mike Dee, Pop Smoke’s close friend and brother captioned on his Instagram following the iconic release.

