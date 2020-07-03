Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’ Released

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Nearly five months after Pop Smoke’s untimely death, the Brooklyn rapper’s new album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon was unveiled in the early hours of July 3.
The 19-track project features special appearances from Quavo, 50 Cent, DaBaby, Future, Lil Baby, Swae Lee, Tyga, Karol G, Lil Tjay and more.
“Long Days Long Nights You Was A Beast At This Shit You Never Slept You Always Had Us In The Studio All Night But All That Work Paid Off, And You Worked Hard For It‼️,” Mike Dee, Pop Smoke’s close friend and brother captioned on his Instagram following the iconic release.
Dee also teased that his wish for Pop’s album is to go platinum by the young drill rappers 21st birthday, which is July 20.
Prior to the release of Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, designer Virgil Abloh found himself under scrutiny for releasing a distasteful cover art for Smoke’s highly-anticipated project. Pop Smoke’s label and manager Steven Victor quickly changed the cover art.
The album is already getting rave reviews.
NME wrote, “What makes the album truly stand out is that it serves as a testament to the strength, power and knowledge Smoke held in his ambition to go to the very top."
