Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Recently Shot Multiple Times, Received Surgery To Remove Bullets

Following reports of rapper Tory Lanez’s arrest for carrying a concealed weapon this weekend, Megan Thee Stallion has taken to social media to clear up some of the confusion surrounding the incident.

Megan, along with another unidentified woman, were reportedly traveling with Lanez in an SUV on Sunday (July 12) around 4:30 a.m. when he was arrested. Police received a call reporting gunshots outside of a residential home located in the Hollywood Hills area.

Police who searched Lanez’s car discovered a gun inside of the vehicle. Megan was not arrested, although TMZ reported that she had to be taken to the hospital after she suffered an injury to her foot due to broken glass on the car floor.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (July 15), the 25-year-old Houston rapper posted a statement clarifying what went down this weekend.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events is inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” she began. “On Sunday Morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”