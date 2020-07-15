Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Recently Shot Multiple Times, Received Surgery To Remove Bullets

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Following reports of rapper Tory Lanez’s arrest for carrying a concealed weapon this weekend, Megan Thee Stallion has taken to social media to clear up some of the confusion surrounding the incident.
Megan, along with another unidentified woman, were reportedly traveling with Lanez in an SUV on Sunday (July 12) around 4:30 a.m. when he was arrested. Police received a call reporting gunshots outside of a residential home located in the Hollywood Hills area.
Police who searched Lanez’s car discovered a gun inside of the vehicle. Megan was not arrested, although TMZ reported that she had to be taken to the hospital after she suffered an injury to her foot due to broken glass on the car floor.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (July 15), the 25-year-old Houston rapper posted a statement clarifying what went down this weekend.
“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events is inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” she began. “On Sunday Morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”
She continued, “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”
Megan did not state who fired the shots that wounded her. Lanez, who has since been released after posting his $35,000 bail has yet to publicly comment on the matter thus far.
