‘Battle of the Dogs’: Snoop Dogg And DMX Fight For Bragging Rights In Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Nicknamed “The battle of the dogs,” as it alludes in the cover art, rappers Snoop Dogg and DMX will go muzzle-to-muzzle on Wednesday (July 22) in the next Verzuz battle series thanks to co-creators and producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz .

Another Verzuz battle is on the way.

A post shared by Verzuz (@verzuztv) on Jul 14, 2020 at 8:16pm PDT

With two long-standing and chart-topping careers, Snoop’s 43 Hot 100 hits and three No.1s: “Drop It Like It’s Hot” (featuring Pharrell) will be an interesting matchup against DMX’s 15 Billboard Hot 100 visits including “Party Up (Up In Here).”

The highly-anticipated Verzuz battles in the past have featured some of the hottest entertainers including Lil Jon vs. T-Pain, Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, Alicia Keys v. John Legend, Beenie Man v. Bounty Killer, Ludacris v. Nelly, Babyface v. Teddy Riley, and Jagged Edge v. 112.

So who will be crowned top dog?

Find out when “the battle of the dogs” airs live on Verzuz Instagram and Apple Music on July 22.