Jermaine Dupri To Produce ‘We Are the World’ Inspired Song

Music veteran Jermaine Dupri is taking his producing efforts to a new level for a timely charity song, "Change," inspired by Michael Jackson’s groundbreaking release “We Are the World."

The award-winning hitmaker revealed to Page Six that Johntá Austin, Ne-Yo, Kelly Rowland, Monica, Miguel, JoJo, Eric Bellinger and more will be featured in the new track.

The So So Def producer says that the song represents the current time that the nation is in. An official release date has yet to be unveiled for "Change."

“I’m trying to do something good for the cause,” Dupri told Page Six.

"We Are the World" was recorded in January 1985. Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, Cyndi Lauper and more, were among the many entertainers who participated in the musical effort otherwise known as USA for Africa.

Proceeds from the song went to famine relief in Africa.