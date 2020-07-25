Biz Markie Hospitalized In Serious Condition: Report

Biz Markie has been hospitalized "for weeks" with a serious condition, TMZ reports.

The rapper's rep says the illness is not coronavirus, but rather complications related to Type II diabetes, which Biz has suffered from for years. He's currently in a Maryland-area hospital and the status of condition is unclear, but it appears serious.

Biz's rep says, "He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome."

The "Just A Friend" rapper, born Marcel Theo Hall, opened up about his diabetes diagnosis in 2014, when he lost nearly 150 pounds in order to improve his health.