Tiny Claps Back At Criticism Over Zonnique’s Pregnancy: ‘She Gone Be Good’

Yesterday, Zonnique Pullins, announced that she is expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy. The 24-year-old singer confirmed the news to PEOPLE magazine while revealing that she is already five months along.

Unfortunately, a vocal minority is refusing to let Zonnique and her mother, singer Tiny Harris, bask in the celebratory news.

Shortly after her daughter’s big announcement, Tiny took to Instagram to relay the exciting news and express her joy about becoming a grandmother soon.

“I can finally say...My baby is having a baby!, she gushed. “I’m getting more excited by the day!! Congratulations to you both!! I love y’all.” The post was accompanied by a photo from Zonnique’s pregnancy photoshoot.

Moments later, some users on the social platform slipped into her comment sections to voice their disapproval of Zonnique’s pregnancy. One patronizing remark in particular earned Tiny’s ire. “‘Finally?’” one person quipped before questioning, “Why not teach ya ‘baby’ not to be another BM but to be a WIFE?”

The Xscape singer swiftly shut them down.

“Girl, get off my page with that s**t,” Tiny hit back. “She gone be good if she don’t have a husband. I didn’t have [a husband] when I had her & we did d**n good & we great now!”