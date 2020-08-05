Tiny Claps Back At Criticism Over Zonnique’s Pregnancy: ‘She Gone Be Good’

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Yesterday, Zonnique Pullins, announced that she is expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy. The 24-year-old singer confirmed the news to PEOPLE magazine while revealing that she is already five months along.
Unfortunately, a vocal minority is refusing to let Zonnique and her mother, singer Tiny Harris, bask in the celebratory news.
Shortly after her daughter’s big announcement, Tiny took to Instagram to relay the exciting news and express her joy about becoming a grandmother soon.
“I can finally say...My baby is having a baby!, she gushed. “I’m getting more excited by the day!! Congratulations to you both!! I love y’all.” The post was accompanied by a photo from Zonnique’s pregnancy photoshoot.
Moments later, some users on the social platform slipped into her comment sections to voice their disapproval of Zonnique’s pregnancy. One patronizing remark in particular earned Tiny’s ire. “‘Finally?’” one person quipped before questioning, “Why not teach ya ‘baby’ not to be another BM but to be a WIFE?”
The Xscape singer swiftly shut them down.
“Girl, get off my page with that s**t,” Tiny hit back. “She gone be good if she don’t have a husband. I didn’t have [a husband] when I had her & we did d**n good & we great now!”
Speculation that Zonnique was expecting was fueled after she responded to fans questioning if she was pregnant via social media. Taking to Instagram, Zonnique wrote, “I’mma be on my Nicki Minaj s**t. Not gonna be f***ing loud answering to y’all like I got to,” before telling her followers to mind their business.
She told People, “Literally every year, probably for the past three years, this same rumor [that I was pregnant] had come out. This time I actually am pregnant. It's weird!"
According to her interview with the outlet, the mother-to-be hasn’t experienced any complications though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made navigating doctor visits more difficult.
“It really sucks being pregnant during the coronavirus. At first, I'm like, ‘This is the perfect time, like everybody is locked in. I don't have to worry about going out. So if I want to hide it for however long, I can hide,’” she said. “But when it comes to going to doctor's appointments, I go to all of them by myself. I ask every single time, 'Can I bring my boyfriend?' And they're like, 'No, only you can come.’ That's been the worst part.”
Zonnique surprised her stepfather, T.I., with the news during the premiere episode of the live Fox Soul show, The Mix. The hip-hop mogul was left floored by the news that he will be a grandfather. Nonetheless, he was happy for his stepdaughter, who shared that she will be having a baby girl.
See T.I.’s hilarious reaction to Zonnique’s pregnancy below.
(Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS