Beyoncé Donates Additional $1M To Impact Fund For Small Black Businesses

The announcement was posted to her official website on Wednesday (September 2). Round two of funding opens this month.

Beyoncé remains committed to using her platform to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the globally renowned artist, actress and philanthropist announced that she will be donating an additional $1 million to the grant established through a partnership between her foundation, BEYGOOD and the NAACP.

The foundation and civil rights organization partnered in July to create the Black Owned Small Business Impact Fund awarding grants of up to $10,000 to help African-American entrepreneurs that suffered damages or lost property amid the wave of unrest that swept the nation in response to the police killing of George Floyd.

The first round of submissions closed on July 18th. Nearly a month later, on August 17th, the 20 businesses chosen to receive were financial aid unveiled via beyonce.com.

This comes as Beyoncé was named on Fortune’s “40 under 40” 2020 class.

For more information about the Black Owned Small Business Impact Fund, visit the NAACP’s official website.