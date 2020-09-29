Hip Hop Awards ’20: BET Announces Nominees

Hip Hop Awards ’20: BET Announces Nominees

The show premieres October 27 at 9 PM ET on BET.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

New York, NY – September 29, 2020 – BET announces the nominees for the 15th annual “Hip Hop Awards,” honoring the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories. The BET Hip Hop Awards is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:00PM ET/PT.

Rising superstar, and winner of the 2019 Hip Hop Awards “Best New Hip Hop Artist,” DaBaby, leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 12 nods. Following his win for “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” at the BET Awards, DaBaby’s 12 nods includes ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Impact Track’ - Rockstar (BLM Remix) and two nominations in the ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and ‘Best Collab’ categories. Additionally DaBaby makes history, with two entries in the ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year’ category with “Blame It On Baby,” and “Kirk” both receiving nominations.

Roddy Ricch, another 2019 ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist” nominee, takes second place with an impressive 11 nods. Megan the Stallion, who opened the 2019 show, tied with global superstar Drake for third most nominations securing 8 nods each.

Other notable nominations include Future, who received 6 nominations. Lil Baby who received 4 nods. Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and Mustard each received three nominations.

Additionally, ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist’ Award nominees include Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Pop Smoke, and Rod Wave.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee the annual show, with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, serving as Executive Producer of the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2020 along with and Jeannae Rouzan–Clay, Vice President of Specials, Jesse Collins Entertainment.

“Best International Flow” is a category that will recognize artists from around the world, with nominees from France, South Africa, Kenya, UK, and for the first time ever, a nominee from Brazil. Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 3:00am CAT on October 28th, followed by international broadcasts in France on October 30th at 9:55pm CEST, the UK on October 31st at 9:00pm BST, and in South Korea on October 31st at 9:00pm KST.” Additionally, the show will simulcast on BET Her, VH1, MTV2.

See below for the complete list of BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2020 Official Nominees:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

DABABY, "BOP"

DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH, "ROCKSTAR"

DRAKE, "TOOSIE SLIDE"

FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE, "LIFE IS GOOD"

LIL BABY, "THE BIGGER PICTURE"

RODDY RICCH, "THE BOX"

BEST COLLABORATION

DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH, "ROCKSTAR"

FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE, "LIFE IS GOOD"

JACK HARLOW FEAT. TORY LANEZ, DABABY & LIL WAYNE, "WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)"

MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ, "SAVAGE (REMIX)"

MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN, "HOT GIRL SUMMER"

MUSTARD FEAT. RODDY RICCH, "BALLIN'"

BEST DUO OR GROUP

CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG

CITY GIRLS

EARTHGANG

JACKBOYS

MIGOS

RUN THE JEWELS

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

BIG SEAN

DABABY

DRAKE

MEGAN THEE STALLION

RODDY RICCH

TRAVIS SCOTT

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

BIG SEAN

DABABY

DRAKE

J. COLE

MEGAN THEE STALLION

RAPSODY

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

CACTUS JACK & WHITE TRASH TYLER

COLE BENNETT

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

DIRECTOR X

TEYANA "SPIKE TEE" TAYLOR

DJ OF THE YEAR

CHASE B

D-NICE

DJ DRAMA

DJ ENVY

DJ KHALED

MUSTARD

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

9TH WONDER

DJ KHALED

HIT-BOY

JETSONMADE

MIKE WILL MADE-IT

MUSTARD

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DABABY

DRAKE

FUTURE

LIL BABY

MEGAN THEE STALLION

RODDY RICCH

SONG OF THE YEAR

"BOP" – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy (DABABY)

"LIFE IS GOOD" – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE)

"ROCKSTA"R – Produced by SethInTheKitchen (DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH)

"SAVAGE (REMIX)" – Produced by J. White Did It (MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ)

"THE BOX" – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (RODDY RICCH)

"TOOSIE SLIDE" – Produced by OZ (DRAKE)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

DABABY - BLAME IT ON BABY

DABABY - KIRK

FUTURE - HIGH OFF LIFE

LIL BABY - MY TURN

MEGAN THEE STALLION - SUGA

RODDY RICCH - PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIA

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

FLO MILLI

JACK HARLOW

MULATTO

NLE CHOPPA

POP SMOKE

ROD WAVE

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

CARDI B

DJ KHALED

JAY-Z

MEGAN THEE STALLION

RICK ROSS

TRAVIS SCOTT

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

COMPLEX

HIPHOPDX

HOTNEWHIPHOP

THE BREAKFAST CLUB

THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST

THE SHADE ROOM

XXL

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

BEYONCÉ, "SAVAGE (REMIX)" (MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ)

BIA, "BEST ON EARTH" (RUSS FEAT. BIA)

CARDI B, "WRITING ON THE WALL" (FRENCH MONTANA FEAT. POST MALONE, CARDI B & RVSSIAN)

FUTURE, "ROSES (REMIX)" (SAINT JHN FEAT. FUTURE)

RODDY RICCH, "ROCKSTAR" (DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH)

TRAVIS SCOTT HOT (REMIX) (YOUNG THUG FEAT. GUNNA & TRAVIS SCOTT)

IMPACT TRACK

ANDERSON .PAAK & JAY ROCK, "LOCKDOWN"

DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH, "ROCKSTAR (BLM REMIX)"

J. COLE, "SNOW ON THA BLUFF"

LIL BABY, "THE BIGGER PICTURE"

RAPSODY FEAT. PJ MORTON, "AFENI"

WALE FEAT. KELLY PRICE, "SUE ME"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

DJONGA (BRAZIL)

KAARIS (FRANCE)

KHALIGRAPH JONES (KENYA)

MERYL (FRANCE)

MS BANKS (UK)

NASTY C (SOUTH AFRICA)

STORMZY (UK)

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage and Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

