Jesse Collins Named First Black Executive Producer Of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins is slated to executive produce The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in 2021. The NFL, RocNation and Pepsi announced Tuesday (September 29) that Collins will join award-winning director Hammish Hamilton for the halftime show.

"Jesse Collins is innovative, creative and one of the only executive producers that speak fluent 'artist vision.' He‘s a true artist," said Jay-Z in a statement. "Jesse's insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come."

Collins, who is founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, received an Emmy nod last year for best variety special (live) as a member of the production team for the 61st annual Grammy Awards. He also produced the CBS special John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, the BET Awards, the BET Hip Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards.

With this appointment, Collins becomes the first Black executive producer of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He is labeling it "an honor to be a part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history."

In August 2019, Jay-Z and RocNation inked a deal with the NFL, which included producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Brian Rolapp, chief media and business officer at the NFL, said of the announcement: "We look forward to our fans experiencing a memorable performance as part of the culmination of our 101st season."